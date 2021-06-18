Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.28.

MOZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

TSE MOZ traded down C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$3.32. 394,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,304. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$3.61. The company has a market cap of C$778.89 million and a P/E ratio of -70.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.87. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$68,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 507,550 shares in the company, valued at C$1,750,032.40.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.