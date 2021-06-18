Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,224,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053,615 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $114,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $2,276,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 41,976 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of MRVI opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $45.79.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

