Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total transaction of $25,784,961.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total transaction of $25,859,169.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total transaction of $25,556,926.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $25,808,924.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $25,751,722.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45.

On Friday, May 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $17,259,250.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total transaction of $16,745,425.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total transaction of $16,537,787.00.

FB stock opened at $336.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $954.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.37. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Facebook by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 84,027 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 74,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.