Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total transaction of $25,784,961.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total transaction of $25,859,169.00.
- On Friday, June 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total transaction of $25,556,926.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $25,808,924.00.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $25,751,722.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45.
- On Friday, May 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $17,259,250.00.
- On Friday, May 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total transaction of $16,745,425.00.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total transaction of $16,537,787.00.
FB stock opened at $336.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $954.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.37. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $339.92.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Facebook by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 84,027 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 74,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.