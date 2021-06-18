Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Short Interest Update

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the May 13th total of 249,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRLN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

MRLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,834. Marlin Business Services has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $274.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.62. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

