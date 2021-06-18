Marlin Price Hits $0.0852 on Top Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $62.80 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0852 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00137750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00178207 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.67 or 0.00870043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,447.02 or 1.00040455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

