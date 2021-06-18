Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MARS. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

LON:MARS traded down GBX 2.65 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 89.45 ($1.17). 6,733,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,089. The stock has a market cap of £590.69 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28. Marston’s has a 12 month low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.08.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

