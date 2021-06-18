Martingale Asset Management L P Has $62.57 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 629,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $62,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.57. 22,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,392. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

