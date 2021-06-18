Martingale Asset Management L P Has $83.25 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.0% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $83,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 40,527 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,030 shares of company stock worth $5,130,609 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.30. 35,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,745. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.40 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $168.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

