Martingale Asset Management L P Has $96.58 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.1% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Walmart were worth $96,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

WMT traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $134.98. The company had a trading volume of 250,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,938. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.66 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $378.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $169,584,689.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,479,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $1,066,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,397,558 shares of company stock worth $2,030,821,147. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

