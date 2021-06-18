Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.31% of Tyler Technologies worth $52,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TYL. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.22.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $444.73. 4,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,013. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

