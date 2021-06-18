Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,849,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,089 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.67% of McKesson worth $1,140,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.18.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.54. 17,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.82. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

