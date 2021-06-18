Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,425,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,316,775 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.91% of U.S. Bancorp worth $1,572,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $54.47. The stock had a trading volume of 165,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.32.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

