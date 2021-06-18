Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3.65 Billion Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,028,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237,010 shares during the period. Linde comprises 1.1% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.51% of Linde worth $3,649,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 46.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.3% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,106. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $204.02 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71. The company has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.41.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.