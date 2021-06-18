Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,272,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,602. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $2,045,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,429,147 shares of company stock valued at $100,451,401 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

