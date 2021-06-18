Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,768,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,475,354 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.88% of The Travelers Companies worth $1,469,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1,759.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 134,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 127,020 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 235.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $6,929,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,876,000 after purchasing an additional 45,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $3.40 on Friday, hitting $145.47. The company had a trading volume of 60,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,193. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.