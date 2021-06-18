Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the May 13th total of 183,600 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mastech Digital by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mastech Digital by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Mastech Digital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Shares of MHH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,261. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $163.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.08 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.