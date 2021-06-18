Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

MA opened at $367.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.