Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) SVP Jeff Robertson III Sells 17,409 Shares

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $39.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.36. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

MAXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,655,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 782.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 115,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 102,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

