McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Short Interest Down 18.8% in May

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 13th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson has a 1 year low of $139.76 and a 1 year high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $636,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in McKesson by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson by 539.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in McKesson by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 734.1% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in McKesson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.