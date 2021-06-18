McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered McPhy Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPHYF remained flat at $$34.25 during trading on Friday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands. McPhy Energy has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $34.25.

McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.

