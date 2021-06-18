Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MCUJF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12. Medicure has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter. Medicure had a negative net margin of 47.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%.

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

