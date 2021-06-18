MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) Director Sells C$93,000.00 in Stock

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 186,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$93,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 386,000 shares in the company, valued at C$193,000.

Patrick Mccutcheon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Patrick Mccutcheon sold 309,000 shares of MediPharm Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$151,410.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Patrick Mccutcheon sold 468,000 shares of MediPharm Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$234,000.00.

Shares of MediPharm Labs stock opened at C$0.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.15. MediPharm Labs Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LABS. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.13.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.