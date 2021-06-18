MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

MD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.64. 785,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,767. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.15.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,629,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after buying an additional 1,185,912 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the first quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.