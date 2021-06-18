Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s 6th Largest Position

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,845,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,566,062 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.7% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,652,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,775,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $676,560,000 after acquiring an additional 294,573 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after acquiring an additional 156,669 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.85. The stock had a trading volume of 112,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,295. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $166.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,734 shares of company stock worth $4,781,204. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.