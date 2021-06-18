Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 17,255 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GSBD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.