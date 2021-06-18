Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 138.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after buying an additional 143,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hasbro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,466,000 after buying an additional 45,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,806,000 after buying an additional 165,803 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $139,780,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $118,977,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAS opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $69.32 and a one year high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

