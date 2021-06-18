Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 70,000 BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 2,120.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $531,000.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BGR opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.