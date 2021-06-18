Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.94. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.94. 581,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,993,839. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $194.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

