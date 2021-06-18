Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,407 shares of company stock valued at $266,654. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. 23,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,821. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $989.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.46. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

