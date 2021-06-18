Meta Trading Down 19.5% This Week (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta coin can now be bought for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00058654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00024333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.08 or 0.00722683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00082706 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00042319 BTC.

About Meta

Meta is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

