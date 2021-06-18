M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&G from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of MGPUF opened at $3.42 on Friday. M&G has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.22.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.