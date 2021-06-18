Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Lowered by Cleveland Research

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by research analysts at Cleveland Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Micron Technology stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.70. The stock had a trading volume of 565,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,636,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,808,070 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $173,209,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

