Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,425 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $260.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

