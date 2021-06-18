Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.350-6.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.530-1.690 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $169.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.64. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $108.06 and a 52 week high of $172.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.16, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at $41,664,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

