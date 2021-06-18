Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.17 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

