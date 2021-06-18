MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $193,072.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6.55 or 0.00017988 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $70.41 million and approximately $193,072.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.33 or 0.00429160 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003820 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.01062420 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,744,984 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

