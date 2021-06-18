Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,388 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $54,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 513,322 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after acquiring an additional 156,369 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after acquiring an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,302,000 after acquiring an additional 78,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,345,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,094,000 after acquiring an additional 91,841 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MIME shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens increased their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $200,385.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,426.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $914,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,881 shares of company stock worth $11,531,142. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $53.00 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

