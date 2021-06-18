Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 514,700 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the May 13th total of 418,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,594,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,746,000 after purchasing an additional 322,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 173,513 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 108,331 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTX stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 295,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,680. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

