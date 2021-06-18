MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $351.05 million-381.58 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.39 million.

Shares of MINISO Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,521,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28. MINISO Group has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.69.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that MINISO Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MINISO Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 430.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

