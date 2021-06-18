Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$24.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

MI.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.54.

MI.UN opened at C$23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$847.02 million and a P/E ratio of 11.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.91. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$15.84 and a 52-week high of C$23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

