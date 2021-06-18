Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 618,977 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 210.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 913,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,977 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $64,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after buying an additional 3,349,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,607,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 76.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,524,000 after buying an additional 2,473,048 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 7,873.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,625,000 after buying an additional 2,253,570 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,638,000 after buying an additional 1,854,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

