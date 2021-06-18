Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $59.20 Million Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 966,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,068 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $59,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $4,063,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in StoneCo by 102.0% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 579,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,461,000 after buying an additional 292,455 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in StoneCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,020,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $795,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $66.56 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 125.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.91.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

