Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,555 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $61,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 590.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,185,446 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $468.01 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.77 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.59.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.