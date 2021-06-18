Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $348.06 or 0.00981105 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $33.31 million and approximately $181,516.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00133895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00179881 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,640.54 or 1.00462986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00860212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 95,705 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

