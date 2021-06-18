Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 298.60 ($3.90). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.83), with a volume of 861,816 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitchells & Butlers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 380 ($4.96).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 937.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -7.38.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Insiders have acquired a total of 131 shares of company stock worth $41,346 over the last three months.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

