Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.17. 8,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 687,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MITK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $834.82 million, a P/E ratio of 88.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

