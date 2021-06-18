Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MITFF opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.13.
Mitie Group Company Profile
