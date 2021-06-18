Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,295 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $44.01 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.