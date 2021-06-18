MKM Partners Raises The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $40.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective raised by MKM Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.26.
Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 333,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,058,369. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99.
In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $31,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
