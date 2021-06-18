MKM Partners Raises The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $40.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective raised by MKM Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 333,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,058,369. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $31,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

