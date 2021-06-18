Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 11,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 339,399 shares.The stock last traded at $16.84 and had previously closed at $16.83.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,509,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after acquiring an additional 117,144 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,730,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 177,137 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:MOD)
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.
