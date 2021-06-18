Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 11,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 339,399 shares.The stock last traded at $16.84 and had previously closed at $16.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,509,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after acquiring an additional 117,144 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,730,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 177,137 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

